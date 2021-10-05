NC DHHS Flu
‘Rest easy, brother’: 28-year CMPD veteran dies, according to police chief

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced the passing of Ofc. Julio Herrera.(Source: CMPD via Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the loss of one of his officers.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I share with our CLT family of Ofc. Julio Herrera’s passing,” Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted Tuesday morning.

According to the chief, Jennings has served the Charlotte community for 28 years, including time at Ardrey Kell High School.

“Please join me in prayer for his wife & two children,” Jennings tweeted. “He’ll also be missed by the many students he mentored at Ardrey Kell High School.”

The department did not specify how Herrera died.

A tweet from the CMPD stated, “Rest easy, brother.”

