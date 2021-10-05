Police rule murder-suicide after missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The search for two people reported missing came to a gruesome end Friday, Oct. 1 after both were found shot and killed off in a local newspaper office on North College Avenue in Newton.

Police have ruled the shooting deaths as murder-suicide.

Officers found 55-year-old Cindy J. Hull and 58-year-old Larry B. Brigham dead from gunshot wounds inside The Observer News Enterprise in Newton.

According to police, Hull was reported missing by her family on October 1, then later that day, Brigham was reported missing.

While following up on several leads, officers located both of their cars around 11 p.m. in the parking lot The Observer News Enterprise.

10/2/21 11am Shooting: Overnight, the bodies of Cindy J. Hull, 55, and Larry B. Brigham, 58, were located inside the... Posted by The Observer News Enterprise on Saturday, October 2, 2021

After investigating further, Hull and Brigham were found fatally shot inside the newspaper office around 11 p.m. Officers say they were in a dating relationship prior to the shooting. Police also went on to say Brigham had worked at the newspaper.

Officers say the shooting appeared to be “domestic violence related.”

“This is a tragic situation and our prayers are with the Hull and Brigham families. We also want the public to know that this appears to be an isolated incident and there are no remaining threats to the community,” said Chief Vidal Sipe.

Chastity Shook knew Hull from Girl Scouts.

“I’ve known her for a couple of years now through Girl Scouts with our girls. She was very involved with her granddaughter in scouts,” Shook said.

Shook says her daughter and Hull’s granddaughter we’re friends and Hull was always volunteering her time and service for the organization.

“[She] always offered to help she just seemed like a really genuine, sweet, loving, kind of person,” Shook said.

This is an ongoing investigation between the Newton Police Department and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430 or the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-465-8340.

“Domestic violence is a serious matter and needs to be addressed immediately. If you are in a mentally and/or physically abusive relationship, call 911 in emergency situations, 828-465-7430 for any other help or contact the Family Guidance Center @ 828-322-1400 (Crisis @ 828-228-1787) for counseling and mental health assistance,” Chief Sipe said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.