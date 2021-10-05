Pedestrian struck on West Blvd. in west Charlotte

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning in west Charlotte.

The collision happened in the area of West Boulevard and Remount Road, which is near Revolution Park, before 8 a.m.

According to Medic, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

No other information was immediately available.

