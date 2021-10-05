Monroe Police: Officer shoots, kills dog after mother, child attacked near bus stop

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer from the Monroe Police Department shot and killed a dog after the dog allegedly attacked a mother and child near a school bus stop Monday afternoon. The incident happened at a bus stop near the intersection of Old Charlotte Highway and Wilson Avenue in Monroe, according to Lt. Shannon Huntley with the Monroe PD.

Huntley said a Rottweiler and a German Shepherd – Pit Bull mix were roaming the area near the bus stop Monday afternoon. The lieutenant said a five-year-old child and the child’s mother were attacked by the German Shepherd - Pit Bull mix as the child was getting off the bus.

“The five-year-old was getting off of the school bus. The mother was waiting on the child. The dog in question had gotten loose from the backyard and had attacked the five-year-old. The mother took action protecting her child and was also bit in the process,” explained Huntley.

She said police responded to the area after receiving 9-1-1 calls from people who witnessed the dog attack. Huntley said one of the officers was forced to shoot the German Shepherd - Pit Bull mix after the dog charged the officer.

“Generally, we try to take the least amount of force necessary in dealing with an animal. It’s not very often that officers and other people are viciously attacked by an animal. In this case, the officer had no choice other than to protect themselves and others from any further attack,” said Huntley.

Chris Jenkins, a man who works near the bus stop, said he saw and heard the commotion surrounding the dog attack Monday afternoon. Jenkins said he witnessed the Monroe officer shoot the German Shepherd - Pitbull Mix. He said he saw the dogs run toward the officers prior to the shooting.

“They back peddled like 10 to 12 steps and the dogs just turned and came at them. There was nothing else to do but put the dog down,” said Jenkins.

Huntley said the dogs do have an owner, but it is unclear why the animals were out roaming around Monday afternoon. Jenkins said he hopes other dog owners take this incident as a lesson.

“You can’t have that size dogs in those breeds roaming like that, especially at a kid’s bus stop,” said Jenkins.

Huntley said animal control investigators will be responsible for whether the owner of the dogs faces any consequences. She said the Monroe Police Department will conduct its own investigation because a weapon was fired during Monday afternoon’s situation.

