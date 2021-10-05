Mecklenburg Co. leaders to consider proposal to expand protection to LGBTQ community

NC DHHS Flu
By Nikki Hauser and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
This article has 269 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 20 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County could take a visible step toward protecting workers.

During Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners meeting, county leaders will hear two proposals that would protect the LGBTQ community and others when it comes to how they express themselves and their identities. This includes how they wear their hair in the workplace.

One of the proposals would be limited to small businesses, while the other would expand existing law to protect those things in businesses of any size and in many public areas. The proposals would ultimately give more teeth to existing protections added to Charlotte’s nondiscrimination law in August.

Advocates say the changes have been a long time coming and they’re optimistic.

“It is important to me. Being a native Charlottean, being a black, cisgender, pansexual woman with natural hair, to be able to go into a workplace and be told to tone it down, that I’m too ethnic...” Quin Williams, community outreach director for Charlotte Black Pride, said.

On Monday, area LGBTQ organizations and allies urged the MCBOCC to strengthen and pass the nondiscrimination ordinance.

“Mecklenburg County can join Charlotte and 11 other cities and counties in North Carolina with fully comprehensive protections from discrimination, including discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and natural hairstyles,” a letter sent to county commissioners stated. “In doing so, Mecklenburg’s leaders will create a community where all people can thrive.”

Currently, state and federal law already ensures protections for the community within bigger businesses, but natural hair is not included – at least for now.

The Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.

