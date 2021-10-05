NC DHHS Flu
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after charged with engaging in sexual acts with inmate

Payton was fired on Tuesday after warrants were issued for her arrest
(Source: WAFB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County detention officer has been fired after she was charged with engaging in sexual acts with an inmate, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Karen Payton was charged with engaging in a sexual act with a male inmate and providing a tobacco product to an inmate in custody at Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Payton was fired on Tuesday after warrants were issued for her arrest.

Payton had been employed by the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office since August 14, 2019.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into allegations against Officer Payton and found that her actions were a violation of North Carolina General Statutes § 14-27.31 (b) and 14-258 (c).

“There is no place for this type of conduct or behavior in our detention facilities or agency,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “We face too many daily challenges here at MCSO to allow such behavior and activity to continue that could compromise the safety and security of our staff and our residents. Officer Payton’s actions are not a reflection of the professionalism and high standards required by all staff at MCSO.”

This is the second Mecklenburg County detention officer fired in about a week following criminal charges.

Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after charged with felony assault in South Carolina

Former Detention Officer Branden Williamson was arrested and charged on felony assault charges stemming from an aggravated assault incident on September 27 in Richland County, South Carolina.

He was soon fired after charges were filed.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

