Man’s body found ‘submerged in six to seven feet of murky water’ in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials have recovered a man’s body that was “submerged in six to seven feet of murky water” in Lancaster County.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating the discovery of a body Monday afternoon.

Just before 6 p.m., officials say a caller notified Lancaster County Public Safety Communications of the presence of the body in the water just off the bridge over Beaver Creek on Dick Hill Road. The area is very remote, but officials say the bridge appears to be a gathering spot for people.

Two deputies responded and found the body as the caller described. Officials say four members of the fire rescue team then entered the water and recovered the body, which was mostly submerged in six to seven feet of murky water.

Deputies say the body is that of a black male who appears to be about six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has not yet been identified.

It is unknown at this time when, where, or how the man died, but the death is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

“Although the area near the bridge is remote and sparsely populated, there is a lot of traffic on the road by hunters on tracts all along the road and by people apparently partying on the bridge,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We hope someone saw something and will call us. We also encourage anyone missing a male family member or acquaintance to let us know.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

