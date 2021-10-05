Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for brutal knife assault of store owner in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge has sentenced a man to more than 30 years in prison for a brutal knife and punching assault on the owner of a store in Lincoln County.

The original incident happened at the Corner Market on Confederate Road in Lincolnton on Feb. 27, 2019. The man entered a guilty plea in Lincoln County Superior Court Tuesday.

Billy Joe Franklin, III, 35, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and attempted first-degree murder.

Franklin was sentenced to 31 years (372 months) in prison with credit for about eight-and-a-half years (103 days) already served. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $9,000.

Officials say Franklin and an accomplice, Jessica Mae Nations, walked into the store around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2019 and asked to use the telephone.

While the female was on the phone, officials say Franklin came around the counter and brutally assaulted the owner with a knife and his fist. The couple fled in the owner’s mini-van. The two suspects were apprehended in the van later in Alexander County.

Franklin is expected to be taken to the North Carolina prison system on Wednesday to begin serving his sentence.

