NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for brutal knife assault of store owner in Lincoln Co.

Billy Joe Franklin, III, 35, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and attempted first-degree murder.
Billy Joe Franklin, III, 35, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and...
Billy Joe Franklin, III, 35, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and attempted first-degree murder.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge has sentenced a man to more than 30 years in prison for a brutal knife and punching assault on the owner of a store in Lincoln County.

The original incident happened at the Corner Market on Confederate Road in Lincolnton on Feb. 27, 2019. The man entered a guilty plea in Lincoln County Superior Court Tuesday.

Duo arrested after store owner stabbed, vehicle stolen

Billy Joe Franklin, III, 35, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and attempted first-degree murder.

Franklin was sentenced to 31 years (372 months) in prison with credit for about eight-and-a-half years (103 days) already served. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $9,000.

Officials say Franklin and an accomplice, Jessica Mae Nations, walked into the store around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2019 and asked to use the telephone.

While the female was on the phone, officials say Franklin came around the counter and brutally assaulted the owner with a knife and his fist. The couple fled in the owner’s mini-van. The two suspects were apprehended in the van later in Alexander County.

Franklin is expected to be taken to the North Carolina prison system on Wednesday to begin serving his sentence.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in crash, completely shutting down part of road in southeast Charlotte
Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Diane Sanders was pronounced dead Monday afternoon in what police say is a homicide...
Woman found dead with ‘apparent signs of trauma’ in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

.
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
FILE - Several TikTok challenges have school districts across the country on high alert.
S.C. district says ‘criminal’ TikTok challenges carried out in schools
Emma Myers suffers from a rare and very painful medical condition.
Fish fry at Rowan church Saturday to benefit teen with rare and painful medical condition
Fire engulfs south Charlotte home
Fire engulfs south Charlotte home