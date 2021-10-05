NC DHHS Flu
Landis Fire Department celebrates “comeback” with improved insurance rating

Department achieves rating of 2
The department achieved an improved rating of 2.
The department achieved an improved rating of 2.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Just a month and a half after having to temporarily suspend its operations due to COVID19, the Landis Fire Department capped off a “comeback” being presented with an improved insurance rating (ISO) by North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

The announcement was made on Monday that the department’s rating had improved to a 2. The ISO rating scale goes from one to 10, with one being the highest.

The Landis Fire Department recently underwent an inspection by the Office of State Fire Marshal. A fire department’s rating affects homeowners’ and business insurance premiums and helps signal how prepared firefighters are at responding to calls and battle blazes in their fire districts.

In August the department temporarily suspended operations due to three firefighters testing positive for the virus and nearly half the department becoming exposed. The department resumed operations on August 27.

