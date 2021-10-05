‘I still have a bright future’: Roof Above provides opportunities, impact on homeless in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - About three weeks ago Roof Above opened its newest homeless shelter in Charlotte - the Howard Levine Men’s Shelter.

More than 160 people can stay there. The demand is high.

The eviction moratorium that kept a lot of people in their homes during the pandemic is ending, and Mecklenburg County is still trying to house all those were in the now shutdown “Tent City” homeless encampment.

This new shelter is interesting.

The pod-style college dorm design was updated to keep pandemic safety and social distancing in mind. It has a full-service kitchen, a learning lab and has on-site support to help make this a temporary stop for those in need. The shelter has already made an impact on people, including client Eddie Moton.

Moton was born and raised on March 15, 1966, in the small city of Clermont, Florida, about 15 minutes outside of Orlando, Florida.

It is a very country town, but it’s a vastly growing city now.

“I grew up in a very close-knit Christian family,” Moton said. “At some point in time in my 20s, I encountered drugs. Crack cocaine has been my struggle for many, many years. “I would not do it, and then there are times I would do it.”

For a number of years, Moton said he continued to struggle with drug addiction.

“A toll on who you are - your morals, your respect, even with jobs, having good jobs, and then when you get to that point, or place in your life when you don’t know who you are, and your mind and your body is craving that desires for that drug,” Moton said. “You tend to do anything and everything to fulfill that void.”

Moton says he has friends his age who he would go out with, get high and go days without sleep. Many of them are now dead.

“And I tend to ask, ‘Why me? Why did you allow me to still rock bottom,’” Moton said. “I hit rock bottom. God released me from the familiar people, places and things.”

Moton said he left Florida, boarded a bus and landed in Charlotte just before Christmas.

“My mind began to really just run and I could think different, just that moment that I hit the ground,” Moton said. “And I said, ‘you know what, God, I’m going to trust you. I’m here because I want to live and I’m going to trust you’

“And it’s been big, it’s been a great change. It’s been a great change”

Moton found Roof Above, and, Howard Levine Men’s Homeless Shelter.

It’s where he stays, and it has been making an impact on his life.

“He has been with us for about six months to a year,” said Charles Moore, from Roof Above. “He showed up, got a job, has experiences in cooking, just made supervisor at his job. They’re looking at making him a manager. He did the work, and he continues to do the work. I’m proud of him. Roof Above is a shelter for men who are homeless, or will provide different types of services - medical services, homeless services, or to get them back on the road to recovery.”

Roof Above opened its new shelter two weeks ago on State Road.

“Just places designed for us to better ourselves, for us to pick ourselves up and make a change toward housing, toward not being homeless, toward not having to struggle or for food, our family,” Moton said. “And I’m grateful that this city has a program like this because where I’m from, we don’t have anything like this. A single man is on their own. They’re on their own to provide for housing, food, clothing, whether you’re homeless or not. You have to do it on your own.”

Moore said Moton didn’t just go to the homeless shelter for comfort. He came there to better himself and his life.

“He motivates himself,” Moore said. “When he needs answers, he’ll come and seek answers. He doesn’t mind reaching out for help. He just does the work in order to succeed and hopefully, you know in a month or two, or whenever, he’ll be able to move into his own place.”

Moton credits Roof Above for giving him a chance to move forward, rather than sleeping in a tent.

“Without this place, I will probably be sleeping in a tent somewhere on under a bridge or something,” Moton said. “Look, I don’t have to sleep on the street. I don’t have to be in a tent. I don’t have to be on a park bench or the city bench. sleeping outside without a roof over my head. Bright future, I’m looking for a bright future. Even though I’m 55 years young, I still have a bright future.”

