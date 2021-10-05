NC DHHS Flu
GALLERY: Train, semi-truck collide in northeast Arkansas

Train collides with semi-truck in Cross County
Train collides with semi-truck in Cross County(Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A semi-truck and a train collided Monday on a Cross County railway. Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene reporting the drive is OK.

Pictures of the wreckage, posted via Facebook, show the train smashed into a DeltARK truck which is a trucking company in Arkansas that carries grains.

The fire department says the crash caused Highway 64 to be shut down for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

