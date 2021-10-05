Fort Mill Schools to keep masks optional

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fort Mill Schools will keep mask-wearing optional.

School officials say that not requiring face coverings at this time is based on the “dramatic downward trend in student COVID-19 cases.”

“It is the district’s goal to continue face-to-face learning for as long as possible,” the district said. “To that end, the district will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 case numbers and may enact a requirement for the use of face coverings at individual school or district level using one or both of the following parameters: A continued two-week trend of rising positive COVID-19 case numbers at an individual school or the district level and evidence of community spread at an individual school location.”

A federal court ruling released the afternoon of September 28 issued a temporary injunction that struck down Proviso 1.108, which prohibited South Carolina schools from requiring face coverings for students and employees.

In a memorandum to superintendents, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman stated, “The immediate effect of the Court’s order is that both the state and local school districts are prohibited from enforcing Proviso 1.108 and school districts now have the discretionary authority to require masks.”

