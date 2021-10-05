NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fort Mill Schools to keep masks optional

School officials say that not requiring face coverings at this time is based on the “dramatic downward trend in student COVID-19 cases.
(Source: (Morgan Newell, WBTV))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fort Mill Schools will keep mask-wearing optional.

School officials say that not requiring face coverings at this time is based on the “dramatic downward trend in student COVID-19 cases.”

“It is the district’s goal to continue face-to-face learning for as long as possible,” the district said. “To that end, the district will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 case numbers and may enact a requirement for the use of face coverings at individual school or district level using one or both of the following parameters: A continued two-week trend of rising positive COVID-19 case numbers at an individual school or the district level and evidence of community spread at an individual school location.”

Fort Mill School District to obey S.C. mask mandate ban, citing need of state funding

A federal court ruling released the afternoon of September 28 issued a temporary injunction that struck down Proviso 1.108, which prohibited South Carolina schools from requiring face coverings for students and employees.

In a memorandum to superintendents, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman stated, “The immediate effect of the Court’s order is that both the state and local school districts are prohibited from enforcing Proviso 1.108 and school districts now have the discretionary authority to require masks.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in crash, completely shutting down part of road in southeast Charlotte
Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Police were called to Vinton Street in north Charlotte Monday afternoon for a homicide...
Woman found dead with ‘apparent signs of trauma’ in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

.
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Police rule murder-suicide after missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man pleads guilty for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items
Speed Street returns to uptown Charlotte on Oct. 7. Road closures started Oct. 5.
Road closures beginning ahead of 2021 Speed Street in uptown Charlotte
Blue Ridge Parkway trail near Asheville temporarily closed after bear attacked picnicking couple