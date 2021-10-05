NC DHHS Flu
Fort Bragg soldier killed, 4 others injured in crash involving military vehicle

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - A soldier was killed and four others were injured in a crash on Fort Bragg involving a military vehicle Monday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened on Butner Road around 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.

“This was a tough day here on Fort Bragg,” said Col. Joe Buccino, Fort Bragg spokesman. “It was a tough day for all of us. Our immediate thoughts right now are on the Family, the men and women of the 16th Military Police Brigade, and the injured Soldiers. Anytime you lose a Soldier on-post in a situation outside of combat, it hurts. It’s a tragic loss. There will be a time for investigating the cause and nature of this accident, but right now we’re focusing our attention on the troops and Families.”

Fort Bragg Soldier killed, 4 injured during accident FORT BRAGG, N.C. – A Fort Bragg Soldier was killed and four were...

Posted by XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg on Monday, October 4, 2021

Officials say the names are being withheld pending notification of family. The incident is currently under investigation.

