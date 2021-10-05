NC DHHS Flu
Former Charlotte ophthalmologist pleads guilty to using misbranded medication

By Jason Huber
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An ophthalmologist who is formerly of Charlotte pleaded guilty on Monday for receiving and delivering a misbranded medication, DOJ Western District of NC acting U.S. attorney William T. Stetzer said.

Dr. James W. Heromann, 43, is the former owner of a now-closed ophthalmology clinic in Charlotte called Carolina Retina and Vitreous Consultants. According to plea documents filed with the court, as early as September 2013, Dr. Heroman caused CRVC to order and receive an unapproved, foreign and cheaper drug to treat patients with macular degeneration instead of using the FDA-approved drug Lucentis.

Dr. Heroman admitted to purchasing the unapproved medication in court, saying it cost less than the name brand. He also caused CRVC to bill Medicare for the non-covered and non-reimbursable unapproved medication as if it were FDA-approved, and kept the difference in price to profit.

As a part of his guilty plea, Dr. Heroman and CRVC agreed to pay a $450,000 settlement to resolve the U.S. allegations that they violated the False Claims Act, while knowingly submitting or causing to be submitting false claims for payment to Medicare relating to the administration of unapproved medication.

“Dr. Heroman sought to increase his profit margins by using an unauthorized medication, potentially putting the health of his patients at risk,” Stetzer said. “Together with our law enforcement counterparts, we will investigate and prosecute physicians who choose to fill up their pockets at the expense of their patients.”

The claims resolved by the civil settlement are allegations only and there has been no determination of liability.

“Physicians who provide non-FDA approved drugs to their patients unnecessarily place those in their care at risk,” said Special Agent in Charge Jackson. “Working with our law enforcement partners, our oversight agency will investigate such fraud schemes that threaten the health of patients and the integrity of federal health care programs.”

Sentencing for Dr. Heroman has not been set. A charge carries a maximum penalty of a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

