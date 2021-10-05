First responders, NASCAR drivers battle it out on the track for a great cause

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First responders and NASCAR drivers will take to the track on Tuesday to battle it out for a great cause.

First responders from 20 different agencies from the Charlotte area will visit the GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville to enjoy an evening of go kart racing free of charge to them. Local businesses and NASCAR drivers will be sponsoring their teams. The top 3 first responder teams will race against different NASCAR drivers for the feature race later in the evening.

A portion of the proceeds will go to honor the life and legacy of fallen Concord Police Officer and Rowan County native Jason Shuping. His wife will be the grand marshal for the feature race.

The drivers meeting will begin at 6:05pm and then we will have a pace lap led by different first responder vehicles. The NC Highway Patrol, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Mooresville Police, Harrisburg Fire Department, Mooresville Fire, Mint Hill Police, Pineville Police, Stanly Co. Sheriffs Dept, and several others who will be racing.

First Responders 1st is hosting the event. The track is located at 130 Motorplex Drive in Mooresville.

