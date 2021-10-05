First Alert: Rain likely in the mountains today, possible everywhere else

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Days are in place through Friday as periods of showers and storms are likely in this time frame.

Washout conditions aren’t expected, but you’ll definitely want to keep the umbrella handy, especially as we wrap up the workweek.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Rainy, cloudy day in the mountains

Better rain chances arrive Thursday, Friday

Few lingering storms this weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Rachel Coulter's Tuesday afternoon forecast (WBTV)

With a front to our west and an upper level low to our southwest, rain chances will remain elevated through the rest of the workweek.

The best chance of rain today and tomorrow will be in the mountains, with only hit-or-miss shower and storm chances in the forecast in the Piedmont region. Where we’re seeing a little more sunshine over the Charlotte Metro, highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon. Wednesday will be very comparable to today before those rain chances pick up by the end of the workweek.

Heading into the weekend, a few lingering storms will be possible Saturday, but drier conditions arrive by Sunday. Highs will trend back into the upper 70s in this time frame!

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.