First Alert: Daily chances for wet weather this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spotty showers and storms today, highs near 80°. Rain chances increase in coverage through midweek and linger late into the week. Seasonal temperatures stay mainly in the 70s through the weekend.

Isolated showers and storms today

Higher rain chances tonight through Friday

No watches or warning – for now

A First Alert has been issued right through Friday, with daily chances for showers and occasional heavier thunderstorms. It’s not going to rain all day, every day, but there will be rain around every day for the rest of this week. With a few breaks of sunshine, temperatures this afternoon should make a run to near 80° in most Piedmont neighborhoods. Much of today will probably be rain-free around the Piedmont – just a 30% rain chance here – but the chance does increase in the mountains and foothills, where it’s 50%.

The chance of rain increases as we go through the week. (Source: WBTV)

Morning low temperatures this week will be in the mild mid-60s, with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances increase everywhere in the WBTV viewing area starting tonight and lingering through Friday as moisture gets pulled northward from off the Atlantic and a back-door front slides in from the north.

As for the weekend, right now temperatures look to be in the mid-70s and scattered thunderstorms Saturday. A Much lower rain chance with highs in the upper 70s is forecast for Sunday.

If you are planning a trip to the High Country to check out Autumn color you still have plenty of time. Peak color will likely hold off for at least another week in the 3,000-4,000 foot level, generally where Boone, Blowing Rock & West Jefferson sit.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

