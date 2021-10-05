Driver injured after several shots fired from unknown vehicle on I-485 in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for information after a driver was injured when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle on I-485 in Matthews Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on the outer loop of I-485 near Idlewild Road around 7:03 a.m. Matthews officers assigned to the Patrol Division responded to a report of someone shooting into a vehicle.

Police say the victim stated that as he was driving on the outer loop of I-485, when passing the Stalling Road Bridge, the driver of an unknown grey sedan fired several gunshots into his vehicle from the lane next to him.

The victim suffered an injury from shattered debris as a result of the gunshots.

Police say if you were in the area during this time, or have any information about this incident, please contact detectives at lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6717 as soon as possible.

