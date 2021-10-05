NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Driver injured after several shots fired from unknown vehicle on I-485 in Matthews

The incident happened on the outer loop of I-485 near Idlewild Road around 7:03 a.m.
The incident happened on the outer loop of I-485 near Idlewild Road around 7:03 a.m.
The incident happened on the outer loop of I-485 near Idlewild Road around 7:03 a.m.(aaroads.com)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for information after a driver was injured when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle on I-485 in Matthews Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on the outer loop of I-485 near Idlewild Road around 7:03 a.m. Matthews officers assigned to the Patrol Division responded to a report of someone shooting into a vehicle. 

Police say the victim stated that as he was driving on the outer loop of I-485, when passing the Stalling Road Bridge, the driver of an unknown grey sedan fired several gunshots into his vehicle from the lane next to him. 

The victim suffered an injury from shattered debris as a result of the gunshots.

Police say if you were in the area during this time, or have any information about this incident, please contact detectives at lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6717 as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in crash, completely shutting down part of road in southeast Charlotte
Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Diane Sanders was pronounced dead Monday afternoon in what police say is a homicide...
Woman found dead with ‘apparent signs of trauma’ in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

.
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
Police have been called to several homicides involving children and teens in 2021.
TIMELINE: Several Charlotte children, teens victims of homicide in 2021
It is unknown at this time when, where, or how the man died, but the death is being...
Man’s body found ‘submerged in six to seven feet of murky water’ in Lancaster County
The next game still on the schedule has Catawba hosting Carson-Newman on October 9th.
After two COVID-postponed games, undefeated Catawba College football team readies for return