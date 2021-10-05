Crews called to two-story house fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Fire crews are battling a house fire in the Providence Crossing area of south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters responded to a two-story house off Landen Drive.

When crews arrived, they said they could see smoke and flames.

WBTV’s Sky3 helicopter saw heavy damage to the home.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

