Crews called to two-story house fire in south Charlotte

When crews arrived, they said they could see smoke and flames.
Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in south Charlotte.
Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in south Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Fire crews are battling a house fire in the Providence Crossing area of south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters responded to a two-story house off Landen Drive.

When crews arrived, they said they could see smoke and flames.

WBTV’s Sky3 helicopter saw heavy damage to the home.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

Fire in south Charlotte

LIVE: Crews have been called to a house fire off Landen Drive in the Providence Crossing area of south Charlotte. https://www.wbtv.com/

Posted by WBTV News on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

