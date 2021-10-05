NC DHHS Flu
Community groups receive CDBG funds from the City of Kannapolis

The Kannapolis City Council recently approved $56,000 for its 2021-2022 Community Development...
The Kannapolis City Council recently approved $56,000 for its 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) fund allocation.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 5, 2021
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council recently approved $56,000 for its 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) fund allocation.

The funds are designated for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income residents within the City of Kannapolis.Grants were awarded to:

• Academic Learning Center - $4,000 to be used for after-school tutoring, stipends, and supplies

• Big Brother Big Sisters - $5,000 to support and grow a youth mentorship program in partnership with Kannapolis police officers

• Classroom Central - $4,000 to provide free school supplies to Kannapolis City School (KCS) teachers

• Community Free Clinic - $5,000 to be used for a health equity program targeted at vulnerable populations

• Conflict Resolution - $1,000 to support teen court and truancy programs that serve KCS

• El Puente Hispano - $5,000 to strengthen programs for Latino families within KCS

• Families First - $5,000 to start a new program focused on employment, education and childcare in English and Spanish

• Feeding Kannapolis - $4,000 be used for fresh produce for local families

• Meals on Wheels Rowan - $2,500 to provide free meals to Kannapolis seniors

• Operation Homeless - $1,500 to be used for food, transportation, utilities, and housing assistance

• Opportunity House - $5,000 to support the day shelter program that provides meals, showers, laundry, clothing, healthcare and computer access to those in need

• Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. - $5,000 for providing comprehensive housing counseling

• Raised Ministries - $4,000 to be used for a community garden

• Vision for Life - $5,000 to be used for a remote learning program

The funds come from the federal Community Development Block Grant Program. Each year Kannapolis receives funds that can be awarded to non-profit organizations who deliver pertinent services to residents who are in need.

Applications are reviewed by the Community Improvement Commission and city staff, who present funding recommendations to City Council.

For more information on CBDG grants, the Community Improvement Commission or Community Development, visit http://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Governm.../Community-Development or contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov.

