Charlotte high school on lockdown after shots fired near the school, police say

Officers were called for a report of shots fired near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Eastway Drive.
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Police are on the scene at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A high school in east Charlotte is on lockdown Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area, district officials announced.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Garinger High School is on lockdown as of 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The high school is located off Eastway Drive.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called for a report of shots fired near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Eastway Drive. 

Police arrived and learned at least one suspect involved in the shooting ran toward Garinger High School so the school was placed on lockdown while officers provided security to the school and searched for any suspects, authorities said. 

Officers have since detained one person and are continuing to search for any additional suspects, according to the CMPD. 

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to law enforcement.

