NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Carolina Panthers sign robot named ‘KP’ to help reach out to community

KP negotiated a contract with salary-cap manager Samir Suleiman on Tuesday morning at Bank of America Stadium and is now an official part of the team.
KP the robot and Samir Suleiman (Panthers’ Director of Player Negotiations & Salary Cap...
KP the robot and Samir Suleiman (Panthers’ Director of Player Negotiations & Salary Cap Manager) at KP’s contract signing this morning(Angela Denogean / Carolina Panthers.)
By Jason Huber
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers signed a new member to their roster on Tuesday and they go by the name of KP.

KP stands for ‘Keep Pounding” and is a 4-foot-8, 20-pound robot that will help connect with children and the community since many of the players and coaches have been limited to do so over the last two years due to COVID-19 protocols.

“We are excited to welcome KP to the team,” Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields said. “We continue to face COVID-related challenges for in-person access to schools, military and hospital visits plus other opportunities.

KP negotiated a contract with salary-cap manager Samir Suleiman on Tuesday morning at Bank of America Stadium and is now an official part of the team.

Thanks to KP’s 4K HD wide-angle camera and video screen, the Panthers say KP can connect with others in ways that the team couldn’t before by its ‘versatility and certain forward-thinking approach’.

KP will have visits with children in hospitals, appearances for school and military groups, and behind-the-scenes access that’s not otherwise available.

“KP’s communication and ‘go everywhere’ ability provides us with a unique way for Panthers players to directly engage with the community,” Fields added.

Over the next week, KP will begin his new role with the team and begin connecting with fans throughout the Carolinas.

Here is Carolina’s scouting report on KP:

Name: KP

Number: 51

College: Ohmni Labs

Height: 4-foot-8

Weight: 20 pounds

40-yard dash: 33.2 seconds

Wonderlic score: Confidential (But sources say it’s off the charts.)

Tech Specs: 4K HD wide-angle camera, high-capacity battery (clearly a high-motor guy), and ultra-responsive tilting neck for maximum connectivity (gotta have your head on a swivel).

Player comparisons: KP patterns his game after a variety of AI superstars, including the greatest of all time R2-D2, Rosie from The Jetsons, KITT from Knight Rider, and WALL-E.

Scouting report: Not physically imposing, but has a mind for the game, and a heart for reaching out to the community — a true team player.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in crash, completely shutting down part of road in southeast Charlotte
Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Diane Sanders was pronounced dead Monday afternoon in what police say is a homicide...
Woman found dead with ‘apparent signs of trauma’ in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

.
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
Crews respond to fire in south Charlotte
Crews respond to fire in south Charlotte
Firefighters responded to this accident on Highway 601 on Tuesday.
Cabarrus firefighters urge drivers to slow down on Highway 601
Union County Public Schools remains one of the only local districts keeping masks optional in...
Union County School Board expected to discuss masking decision in Tuesday night school board meeting