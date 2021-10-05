Carolina Panthers sign robot named ‘KP’ to help reach out to community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers signed a new member to their roster on Tuesday and they go by the name of KP.

KP stands for ‘Keep Pounding” and is a 4-foot-8, 20-pound robot that will help connect with children and the community since many of the players and coaches have been limited to do so over the last two years due to COVID-19 protocols.

“We are excited to welcome KP to the team,” Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields said. “We continue to face COVID-related challenges for in-person access to schools, military and hospital visits plus other opportunities.

KP negotiated a contract with salary-cap manager Samir Suleiman on Tuesday morning at Bank of America Stadium and is now an official part of the team.

Thanks to KP’s 4K HD wide-angle camera and video screen, the Panthers say KP can connect with others in ways that the team couldn’t before by its ‘versatility and certain forward-thinking approach’.

KP will have visits with children in hospitals, appearances for school and military groups, and behind-the-scenes access that’s not otherwise available.

“KP’s communication and ‘go everywhere’ ability provides us with a unique way for Panthers players to directly engage with the community,” Fields added.

Over the next week, KP will begin his new role with the team and begin connecting with fans throughout the Carolinas.

Here is Carolina’s scouting report on KP:

Name: KP

Number: 51

College: Ohmni Labs

Height: 4-foot-8

Weight: 20 pounds

40-yard dash: 33.2 seconds

Wonderlic score: Confidential (But sources say it’s off the charts.)

Tech Specs: 4K HD wide-angle camera, high-capacity battery (clearly a high-motor guy), and ultra-responsive tilting neck for maximum connectivity (gotta have your head on a swivel).

Player comparisons: KP patterns his game after a variety of AI superstars, including the greatest of all time R2-D2, Rosie from The Jetsons, KITT from Knight Rider, and WALL-E.

Scouting report: Not physically imposing, but has a mind for the game, and a heart for reaching out to the community — a true team player.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.