Cabarrus firefighters urge drivers to slow down on Highway 601

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a post on its social media page, the Allen Volunteer Fire Department in Cabarrus County urged drivers to be safe on Highway 601.

“Unfortunately Highway 601 is rapidly getting more busy everyday! Stay Alert! Stay Safe! Watch for brake lights,” the post said. “Too often we respond to motor vehicle accidents where one vehicle is trying to turn.”

The department reported that on Tuesday, Allen Engine 3 and Rescue 11 responded to a reported vehicle accident with injury. Allen Engine 3 arrived on scene to find a two vehicle accident with a dump truck involved.

The occupants were transported by Cabarrus EMS to the hospital. Law enforcement had Highway 601 shut down southbound for a couple hours to get the dump truck off the guardrail.

“Always use caution when proceeding through an emergency scene,” the post urged.

