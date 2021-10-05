NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cabarrus firefighters urge drivers to slow down on Highway 601

Allen Volunteer Fire Department responded to accident on Tuesday
Firefighters responded to this accident on Highway 601 on Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to this accident on Highway 601 on Tuesday.(Allen Volunteer Fire Department)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a post on its social media page, the Allen Volunteer Fire Department in Cabarrus County urged drivers to be safe on Highway 601.

“Unfortunately Highway 601 is rapidly getting more busy everyday! Stay Alert! Stay Safe! Watch for brake lights,” the post said. “Too often we respond to motor vehicle accidents where one vehicle is trying to turn.”

The department reported that on Tuesday, Allen Engine 3 and Rescue 11 responded to a reported vehicle accident with injury. Allen Engine 3 arrived on scene to find a two vehicle accident with a dump truck involved.

The occupants were transported by Cabarrus EMS to the hospital. Law enforcement had Highway 601 shut down southbound for a couple hours to get the dump truck off the guardrail.

“Always use caution when proceeding through an emergency scene,” the post urged.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in crash, completely shutting down part of road in southeast Charlotte
Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Diane Sanders was pronounced dead Monday afternoon in what police say is a homicide...
Woman found dead with ‘apparent signs of trauma’ in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

.
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
Emma Myers suffers from a rare and very painful medical condition.
Fish fry at Rowan church Saturday to benefit teen with rare and painful medical condition
Fire engulfs south Charlotte home
Fire engulfs south Charlotte home
Crews respond to fire in south Charlotte
Crews respond to fire in south Charlotte