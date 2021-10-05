NC DHHS Flu
Boone and Blowing Rock reminding leaf lookers to bring their masks

By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - With the fall colors already putting on a show in the North Carolina Mountains, Tracy Brown, Executive Director for the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, expects huge crowds over the next few weeks.

“There will be a lot of people up here,” he said.

That’s good news for businesses that depend on October as the big money month of the year.

While they do want customers to come in, people are being told that there are COVID rules in place if you do.

“You have to wear a face covering,” said Brown.

Both the Boone and Blowing Rock are under states of emergency declared back in August.

The mask mandate only applies in those town limits and only indoors.

Most people on Tuesday said they were fine with it.

A few questioned the need but said they would follow the rules.

Signs have been placed in storefront windows and along the sidewalks to remind people of the mandates.

There are also flashing signs to alert people as they drive into the towns.

The mask mandate applies whether you are vaccinated or not.

Officials say the mandates will be reviewed at some point but for this fall’s color season, they will remain in place.

