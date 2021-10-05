NC DHHS Flu
After two COVID-postponed games, undefeated Catawba College football team readies for return

Catawba College Football will be back in action inside Shuford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. against Carson-Newman.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - After two straight games that were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the Catawba College football team is ready to play.

Catawba College Football will be back in action inside Shuford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. against Carson-Newman.

The Catawba Indians started the year with a 3-0 record but postponed the last two games due to COVID-19 protocols. This will be their first South Atlantic Conference match-up this season.

“We’re looking forward to being back on the gridiron this weekend,” said Interim Athletic Director, Craig Turnbull. “The team has been working hard to prepare and are ready for action.”

Catawba’s most recent class of eight Hall of Fame inductees will also be honored at the game.

