Woman dies from injuries suffered almost a month after crash with stolen vehicle

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who was injured following a car crash with a vehicle that was stolen earlier in the month has died from her injuries, CMPD says.

Victoria Lewis, 47, died on Sept. 30 from the injuries she suffered from the collision that occurred at the intersection of University City Boulevard at I-85 North.

Lewis was driving a Mazda 6 when a driver of a stolen GMC entered the intersection and struck the front right of her vehicle, causing the Mazda to spin 360 degrees before stopping on the off-ramp.

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot before first responders arrived and still hasn’t been located.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

