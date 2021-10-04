NC DHHS Flu
Woman charged with biting Rowan Detention Center officers

Stephanie Ann Walton, 32, is due in court on Monday.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is due in court on Monday on charges that she assaulted two deputies in the Rowan Detention Center.

Stephanie Walton, 32, was charged with two felonies after she allegedly assaulted two detention center officers. According to the arrest warrant, Walton bit two deputies on the hands while they were attempting to place her into a restraint chair at the facility.

Walton was originally arrested on Friday at a location on Linda Avenue in Kannapolis for failure to appear in court. She was charged with the jail assault on Sunday.

Bond was set at $100,600.

