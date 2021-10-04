NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Voting to begin to rename Charlotte streets named for Confederate leaders, segregationists

The city’s Legacy Commission says the streets honoring those people no longer reflect the values Charlotte currently upholds.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 178 words with a read time of approximately 53 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voting will begin Monday to rename a number of Charlotte streets named for Confederate leaders and white supremacists.

The city’s Legacy Commission says the streets honoring those people no longer reflect the values Charlotte currently upholds.

From Oct. 4 through October 25, the city will hold a survey to suggest replacement names for Aycock Lane, Jackson Avenue, and Zebulon Avenue.

To fill out the survey, click here.

Officials are hoping new names can be installed by January 2022.

Last month, Jefferson Davis Street was changed to Druid Hills Way.

Related: Street signs unveiled as Charlotte road once named after Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way

Jefferson Davis Street was the first of nine streets to be renamed following the Charlotte City Council’s February 2021 approval to adopt Legacy Commission recommendations to rename streets previously named for white supremacists as well as Confederate soldiers, slaveowners, and segregationists.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge
S.C. school district warns after elementary student follows through with ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger grabs a brew at a Charlotte dive bar, no one notices

Latest News

To date, the Jimmie Johnson Foundation has awarded over $12.4 million through this program.
14th annual Jimmie Johnson Foundation Golf Tournament at Quail Hollow Club happening Monday
Stephanie Ann Walton, 32, is due in court on Monday.
Woman charged with biting Rowan Detention Center officers
Drop off your canned food items, in the carts at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way; at the...
Food drive for veterans underway in Kannapolis
Categories include Bluegrass Band, Bluegrass Gospel Band, and individual categories.
55th annual Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddler’s Convention set for Saturday