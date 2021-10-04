Voting to begin to rename Charlotte streets named for Confederate leaders, segregationists

This article has 178 words with a read time of approximately 53 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voting will begin Monday to rename a number of Charlotte streets named for Confederate leaders and white supremacists.

The city’s Legacy Commission says the streets honoring those people no longer reflect the values Charlotte currently upholds.

From Oct. 4 through October 25, the city will hold a survey to suggest replacement names for Aycock Lane, Jackson Avenue, and Zebulon Avenue.

Officials are hoping new names can be installed by January 2022.

Last month, Jefferson Davis Street was changed to Druid Hills Way.

Jefferson Davis Street was the first of nine streets to be renamed following the Charlotte City Council’s February 2021 approval to adopt Legacy Commission recommendations to rename streets previously named for white supremacists as well as Confederate soldiers, slaveowners, and segregationists.

