Surveillance video captures man breaking into, damaging South End businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Security footage captured the moments a man broke into a lower South End building and damaged the property of several businesses.

It happened just before midnight on Saturday to a strip of three businesses that share a building on Clanton Road. The man smashed through the front door and wreaked havoc.

Video from one of the businesses, Ride or Die Spin Studio, shows him ripping cycling shoes out of shelves and throwing them the ground.

“I was relieved that I had the video, glad we could see who it was, and also just really upset,” Ride or Die owner Gina Hamilton told WBTV. “Just to see someone not care at all and destroy what we’ve built and achieved, it was just really sad.”

Hamilton said the damage was a tough pill to swallow after a rough past year.

“We just opened up full swing from the pandemic so something like this happening is super disheartening,” she said.

Mugshots Coffee, Urban movement, and her spin studio all got hit.

Hamilton says she is grateful knowing it could have been much worse.

In the video, you can see him try and fail to break into the actual cycling studio.

“That’s where all of our headphones, equipment, speakers and bikes, we keep everything in that room,” she said.

She hopes someone recognizes him.

“We’re able to bounce back and keep going, but who knows, what if he hits someone else, and they’re not as lucky,” she said. “I just want him found and brought to justice.”

WBTV reached out to CMPD for details on the investigation.

The landlord said it cost $700 to replace the front door.

The owners said the man did not steal anything of value.

