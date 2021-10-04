Police identify victims in separate deadly shootings in Charlotte

This article has 185 words with a read time of approximately 55 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the people who were killed in two separate shootings Friday in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were first called to an apartment complex around 3:15 p.m., Oct. 1, on Waterford Glen Loop. A person with an apparent gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jatangela Bree Hudson, according to the CMPD.

Roughly two hours later, police were called to Clydesdale Terrace in west Charlotte, where one victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene by Medic, authorities said.

That victim has been identified as 35-year-old Markelia Jenilla Young, according to the CMPD.

No other information was available and the investigations continue.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

