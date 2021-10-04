NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One hurt in shooting in northwest Charlotte

Police were called just after 10 p.m. to Long Paw Lane, between Interstate 485 and Pine Island Country Club.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night in northwest Charlotte.

Police were called just after 10 p.m. to Long Paw Lane, between Interstate 485 and Pine Island Country Club.

According to Medic, one person was hurt and taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge
S.C. school district warns after elementary student follows through with ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger grabs a brew at a Charlotte dive bar, no one notices

Latest News

Drop off your canned food items, in the carts at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way; at the...
Food drive for veterans underway in Kannapolis
Categories include Bluegrass Band, Bluegrass Gospel Band, and individual categories.
55th annual Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddler’s Convention set for Saturday
Cleveland County health leaders are hoping a cash incentive will convince more people to roll...
Cleveland County’s cash incentive for getting COVID-19 vaccine starts Monday
Police were called to Long Paw Lane shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.
One hurt in shooting in northwest Charlotte