One hurt in shooting in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night in northwest Charlotte.

Police were called just after 10 p.m. to Long Paw Lane, between Interstate 485 and Pine Island Country Club.

According to Medic, one person was hurt and taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.