No injuries reported as vehicle goes up in flames near Winthrop University in Rock Hill
Rock Hill Fire units responded to the vehicle fire on Cherry Road near Winthrop University.
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say there were no injuries reported after a vehicle caught fire in Rock Hill Monday afternoon.
There’s no word on how the fire started or any other information about the incident.
