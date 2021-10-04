NC DHHS Flu
No injuries reported as vehicle goes up in flames near Winthrop University in Rock Hill

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say there were no injuries reported after a vehicle caught fire in Rock Hill Monday afternoon.

Rock Hill Fire units responded to the vehicle fire on Cherry Road near Winthrop University.

There’s no word on how the fire started or any other information about the incident.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

