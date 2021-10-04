NC Travel Industry Association honors Cabarrus County’s Senator Paul Newton

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus CVB: Cabarrus County representative Senator Paul Newtown has been honored by the North Carolina Travel Industry Association (NCTIA) as recipient of the 2021 Legislator of the Year Award.

“I am extremely grateful and humbled by the North Carolina Travel Industry Association’s decision to present me with the Legislator of the Year Award,” said Senator Newton. “Tourism and travel are crucial to ensuring North Carolina’s economy is strong and that the quality of life for our citizens and tourists is vibrant. Thank you for all that you do for our State and thank you for this honor.”

Senator Newton was selected for leading the effort in the General Assembly to authorize North Carolina’s tourism development authorities (TDAs) to participate in the federal Payroll Protection Program. His quick response and action in partnership with NCTIA resulted in a provision in House Bill 196 (2021 COVID-19 Response & Relief) that would save tourism jobs and allow hospitality professionals across the state to continue serving their communities and visitors.

“Senator Paul Newton’s work with NCTIA in the General Assembly this session saved thousands of jobs around the state,” said NCTIA Executive Director Vince Chelena. “His responsiveness and quick action in the General Assembly is so appreciated by the North Carolina tourism industry and we were honored to show our appreciation by naming him our Legislator of the Year.”

Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO Donna Carpenter presented Senator Newton with the award on Thursday, September 30 during NCTIA’s annual Tourism Leadership Conference which was held in Winston-Salem. The Cabarrus County CVB is one of many TDAs in North Carolina which, as a result of the legislation, was able qualify for PPP funds.

“Because Senator Newton listened and helped turn a local concern into statewide policy, tourism jobs across North Carolina were preserved that otherwise would have been eliminated due to hardships caused by the pandemic,” said Carpenter. “We are fortunate to have representatives who champion our state’s hospitality and tourism industry and recognize the many benefits it brings to our communities.”

To learn more about the North Carolina Travel Industry Association, visit nctia.travel.

