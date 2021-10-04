Midday Update: Have your umbrella; daily chances for rain and a few storms

This article has 334 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 40 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and a few storms are possible today, with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-80s across the piedmont, and upper 60s in the mountains.

Scattered rain is expected to increase in coverage through midweek and linger through Friday. A few rain showers may linger into the weekend as well.

Scattered rain and a few storms today, with highs in the lower 80s.

Scattered rain lingers Tuesday through Friday, with mid to upper 70s.

A few rain showers this weekend, with mid to upper 70s.

This afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies, with scattered rain and a few storms possible. It will be warm and muggy across the piedmont, with highs in the lower 80s. The mountains will be milder, with highs in the upper 60s.

A First Alert continues Tuesday through Friday, with daily chances for scattered rain and a few storms. Morning low temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Make sure you have your umbrella or rain jacket before you head out the door, yet rain looks to be more “off-and-on” during the day.

A few rain showers may linger into the weekend, with high temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 70s.

Hurricane Sam continues to move toward the Northern Atlantic, posing no direct impacts to the United States. Hurricane Sam has winds of 100 mph and is expected to diminish in strength in the coming days, as it moves into the cooler waters of the Northern Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression Victor has been dissipated over the Central Atlantic, and poses no threat to land.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

