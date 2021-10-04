NC DHHS Flu
Midday Update: Have your umbrella; daily chances for rain and a few storms

Scattered rain is expected to increase in coverage through midweek and linger through Friday.
By Jason Myers
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and a few storms are possible today, with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-80s across the piedmont, and upper 60s in the mountains.

Scattered rain is expected to increase in coverage through midweek and linger through Friday. A few rain showers may linger into the weekend as well.

  • Scattered rain and a few storms today, with highs in the lower 80s.
  • Scattered rain lingers Tuesday through Friday, with mid to upper 70s.
  • A few rain showers this weekend, with mid to upper 70s.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

This afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies, with scattered rain and a few storms possible. It will be warm and muggy across the piedmont, with highs in the lower 80s. The mountains will be milder, with highs in the upper 60s.

A First Alert continues Tuesday through Friday, with daily chances for scattered rain and a few storms. Morning low temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Make sure you have your umbrella or rain jacket before you head out the door, yet rain looks to be more “off-and-on” during the day.

There are daily chances for scattered rain and a few storms this week.
A few rain showers may linger into the weekend, with high temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 70s.

Hurricane Sam continues to move toward the Northern Atlantic, posing no direct impacts to the United States. Hurricane Sam has winds of 100 mph and is expected to diminish in strength in the coming days, as it moves into the cooler waters of the Northern Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression Victor has been dissipated over the Central Atlantic, and poses no threat to land.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Make it a great week!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

