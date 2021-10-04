NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Live Nation venues now requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test to see concerts

Live Nation runs four concert venues in Charlotte and they are busy spots.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 206 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 1 second.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are starting Monday when it comes to attending concerts.

Beginning Oct. 4, any concert venue run by Live Nation is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test before seeing a show.

A person is required fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Related: Some Charlotte concerts to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Live Nation runs four concert venues in Charlotte and they are busy spots. At The Fillmore and The Underground, a band called Thrice is playing Monday night, representing the first test of this new policy.

Live Nation also runs Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater and the PNC Music Pavilion.

Performing just this week at some of these venues are Alice Cooper, EW&F and Pitbull.

At the door, attendees must show proof of vaccine or proof of a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours before the event. Anyone under the age of 12 attending a show still has to have that negative test.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated and show a negative test result to get in will still have to wear a mask during the show unless they are eating or drinking.

Live Nation promises it is enhancing its cleaning policies to keep everyone safe. For more on the company’s policy, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge
S.C. school district warns after elementary student follows through with ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger grabs a brew at a Charlotte dive bar, no one notices

Latest News

Researchers are working on an alternative way to administer vaccines they say would be...
Vaccine patches may replace injections for many people before long
Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO Donna Carpenter presented...
NC Travel Industry Association honors Cabarrus County’s Senator Paul Newton
Cleveland County health leaders are hoping a cash incentive will convince more people to roll...
Cleveland County’s cash incentive for getting COVID-19 vaccine starts Monday
Season 5 of 'Young Sheldon' premieres Thursday night
Season 5 of 'Young Sheldon' premieres Thursday night