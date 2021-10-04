K-2 CMS students given virtual option if have documented health or medical conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Younger students in CMS now have the option to enroll in the virtual school program. This program is for K-2 students who have documented health or medical conditions.

“They are the lights of my life. They’re very active kiddos,” said CMS mother Stacy Staggs.

Her twin daughters just turned 8-years-old.

These second graders live with complex medical needs.

“We did take advantage of the remote schooling last year, and we’re looking for a similar program this year.”

One of the programs she’s contemplating is CMS’ virtual instruction plan for students in kindergarten, first, and second grades.

If students have documented health or medical conditions, they can transfer to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual Elementary.

CMS says:

“The virtual schools are completely separate from the student’s assigned school, with dedicated staff members teaching online. Students will be part of a class and a community just like they would in an in-person school setting, however they will be attending school online from remote locations. Students will be able to develop relationships and interact in both academic and less formal virtual environments with their peers.”

According to Staggs, “It’s still too much of a risk for my family, for my daughters, so we were glad to hear that CMS has since decided to go forward with the virtual K-2 option since we’re not going into the classroom this year.”

Prior to the Board of Education’s vote in September, the virtual school was only available for students in grades 3-12 with a medical or health condition.

“We did lose a student a few weeks ago . . . That child did contract COVID in a classroom and had a virtual option been available for their parents to consider, they might have.”

Families may sign up their students now to October 10, 2021.

Students accepted during this initial window will start their enrollment November 1.

Once they enroll, they’ll continue online for the rest of the school year.

“People would need to be made aware that it’s available and then they need a space to have their questions answered.”

Applications must be submitted online and a completed medical packet signed by the student’s doctor is required.

That will then be reviewed to determine eligibility.

Applications approved after the initial window will be enrolled on a rolling basis after November 1.

The K-2 Virtual Elementary will be temporarily housed at E.E. Waddell (7030 Nations Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28217).

Teachers will work from this location. CMS says this location will be used for student testing and other in-person needs.

