Hurricane Sam moves into the cooler waters of the Northern Atlantic

Sam is expected to diminish in strength and lose it’s tropical characteristics in the coming days.
By Jason Myers
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Sam continues to move into the Northern Atlantic, with winds of 100 mph, and a movement to the northeast at 32 mph. Sam is expected to diminish in strength and lose it’s tropical characteristics in the coming days. By the end of the week, Sam will likely have impacts for parts of Greenland and Iceland.

Tropical Depression Victor has dissipated over the Atlantic and poses no threat to land.

We are tracking a weather disturbance near the Bahamas, that is moving north-northwest, and has a slight chance of becoming more organized. However, at this point, the environment does not look conducive for much intensification, and a cold front moving through the Carolinas looks to keep it offshore. This system could push more moisture from the Atlantic into the Carolinas, increasing rain chances for the end of the week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

