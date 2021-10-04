How to avoid the six most common types of car accidents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Getting into car accidents is one of the worst feelings in the world, and unfortunately, it happens to everyone at one point or another. However, we’ve got your back (as always). We have a great Toyota Collision Center on-site here at Toyota of N Charlotte, and we also took the time to compile a quick guide on the different types of common car accidents and how to best avoid them.

Avoid these six types of car accidents

Type 1: Intersection collisions

This type of car accident happens when you pull your N Charlotte Toyota through an intersection only to be hit by another vehicle crossing through it. The best way to avoid it? Make sure to double-check the intersection before pulling through it, and also avoid speeding through yellow lights that are about to turn red.

Type 2: Rear-end collisions

This type of car accident occurs when you can’t stop fast enough to avoid hitting the car in front of you when they stop. Luckily, it’s highly avoidable. Leave plenty of space in between your N Charlotte Toyota and the car in front of you and always keep your eyes on the road - get rid of any distractions that might keep you from paying attention to driving.

Type 3: Backing out collisions

Have you ever backed your car into something? It’s not a fun feeling. The best way to avoid this type of car accident is to NOT rely only on your backup camera; it doesn’t give you a full view of what’s around you. Instead, turn around and physically look to make sure you’re clear. Additionally, always back out of parking spots slowly.

Type 4: Windshield damage

Windshield damage is another common type of car accident that we see, especially with people who drive their N Charlotte Toyotas on the highway a lot. It usually happens from a tire kicking up a rock or pebble, which in turn becomes a projectile aimed straight at your car’s windshield. Your best bet is to just leave extra distance between your N Charlotte Toyota and the car in front of you.

Type 5: Parking damage

No one wants to come back out to their car to find it damaged by a rogue driver in the parking lot. If you want to avoid this type of car accident, make it a habit to park your car far out from the entrance of the building (fewer cars park out there). Also, avoid parking by the cart drop-off, near a tight turn, or in what could be considered a blind spot.

Type 6: Weather damage

Bad weather can do a number on your N Charlotte Toyota. If you know nasty weather is headed your way, make it a point to park your car in a safe spot. Covered or garage parking on high ground is best, and be sure to stay away from trees, power lines, or anything else that could be blown over on top of your car.

