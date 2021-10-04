NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway on Vinton St. in north Charlotte

One person has been pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
Police were called to Vinton Street in north Charlotte Monday afternoon for a homicide...
Police were called to Vinton Street in north Charlotte Monday afternoon for a homicide investigation.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives are investigating off Vinton Street, which is in the vicinity of Oaklawn Language Academy.

One person has been pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say. No other information was immediately available.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge
S.C. school district warns after elementary student follows through with ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office

Latest News

When Virginia Waller-Torres was caught in a flash flood last month she prayed for help. Shortly...
She prayed while caught in a flash flood. Marines arrived to save her.
Frances Haugen says in her time with Facebook she saw, “conflicts of interest between what was...
Whistleblower: Facebook is misleading the public on progress against hate speech, violence, misinformation
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records 2,200+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive is 8.4%
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina records close to 5,000 new COVID-19 cases over three days