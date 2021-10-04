Homicide investigation underway on Vinton St. in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives are investigating off Vinton Street, which is in the vicinity of Oaklawn Language Academy.

One person has been pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say. No other information was immediately available.

