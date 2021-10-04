NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Daily chances for wet weather this week

Rain chances increase in coverage through midweek and linger late into the week.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spotty showers and storms today, highs near 80°.  

Rain chances increase in coverage through midweek and linger late into the week. Seasonal temperatures are mainly in the 70s this week.

  • Isolated showers and storms today
  • Higher rain chances Tuesday through Friday
  • No watches or warning – for now

A First Alert has been issued right through Friday, with daily chances for showers and occasional heavier thunderstorms. It’s not going to rain all day, every day, but there will be rain around every day this week. With a few breaks of sunshine, temperatures this afternoon should make a run to near 80° in most Piedmont neighborhoods. 

Make sure you have your umbrella or rain jacket before you head out the door, yet rain looks to be more “off-and-on” during the day.

Morning low temperatures this week will be in the mild mid-60s, with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 70s.

There is some uncertainty about how the weekend will unfold, but right now temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 70s with much lower rain chances forecast.

Futurecast rainfall
Futurecast rainfall(Source: WBTV)

Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the northern Atlantic Ocean, posing no direct impacts to the United States. Hurricane Sam has winds of 105 mph and is expected to diminish in strength this week as it moves into even cooler water of the Canadian Maritimes.

Victor has been downgraded to a tropical depression and should dissipate over the Central Atlantic in the coming days.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

