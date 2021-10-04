Daily rain chances linger through the work week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and a few storms are through tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the mid-60s. Scattered rain showers continue through Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few rain showers are possible for the weekend, with highs staying in the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered rain showers and muggy tonight, with mid-60s.

Scattered rain lingers Tuesday through Friday, with mid to upper 70s.

A few rain showers this weekend, with mid to upper 70s.

Scattered rain showers will continue tonight, with mild and muggy conditions. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the mid-60s around Charlotte and for the piedmont, with mid-50s in the mountains.

A First Alert continues Tuesday through Friday, with daily chances for scattered rain and a few storms. Morning low temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Make sure you have your umbrella or rain jacket before you head out the door, yet rain looks to be more “off-and-on” through the day.

A few rain showers are possible for the weekend, with high temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 70s.

Hurricane Sam continues to move toward the Northern Atlantic, posing no direct impacts to the United States. Hurricane Sam is expected to diminish in strength in the coming days, as it moves into the cooler waters of the Northern Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression Victor has been dissipated over the Central Atlantic, and poses no threat to land.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Make sure you have your umbrella this week, and stay safe traveling on wet roads.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.