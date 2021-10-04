Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police requests help in finding missing man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting assistance in finding a man who hasn’t been heard from in over a week.

Canaan Edwards, 22, was last heard from on Sept. 26 and reported missing on Oct. 1.

Edwards’ last known location was in the uptown area of Charlotte and he was wearing a pink sweatshirt and black sweatpants. He has the word ‘loyalty’ tattooed on his right arm and a ‘rose’ tattooed on his left wrist.

He is approximately 5-foot-11, 125 pounds and has black short hair with brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or has information about Canaan Edwards is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

