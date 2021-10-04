NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Catawba College receives grant for minority male mentoring program

The program will seek non-student athletes entering their first or second year at Catawba who...
The program will seek non-student athletes entering their first or second year at Catawba who qualify for need-based financial aid.(Catawba College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College has received North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) grant funding to establish a mentorship program for twenty African American and Black men.

The program will seek non-student athletes entering their first or second year at Catawba who qualify for need-based financial aid. Students who agree to participate and complete the program will receive an additional $250 scholarship for Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters from the College’s Gaining Access Program (GAP) Scholarship Fund designed to help low-income students.

The mentorship program will help students recognize their strengths and interests, identify a career path, and be matched with a major at Catawba College. Michael Frederick, Director of Internships and Career Services, will provide career guidance through a computer-assisted career guidance system as well as personal career awareness and advising. All twenty students will be assigned a local alumnus to assist them in realizing their professional aspirations through the Catawba Black Alumni Network (CBAN).

“I firmly believe this initiative will aid in the progression and degree completion rate for minority males, and increase the utilization of campus resources and services through intentional interactions between minority male students and the campus community,” said Frederick.

Participants in the program will be asked to be on-campus mentors for the 11th grade students enrolled in Catawba’s Emerging Young Leaders program.

Students will immediately be paying forward the benefits of their own mentorship with young men in high school.

“This mentor program will be a chance for some of our young men to leave their mark and create a legacy for themselves and Catawba College,” added Frederick. “The service element will set this program apart from others, because not only will participating students receive quality mentoring and professional development from faculty, staff, and alums, they will also transfer their gained knowledge into immediate action serving as mentors to some of Rowan County’s Emerging Young Leaders.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail
Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge
S.C. school district warns after elementary student follows through with ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office

Latest News

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, around 2:39 p.m.
2 people killed in crash, completely shutting down part of road in southeast Charlotte
Police were called to Vinton Street in north Charlotte Monday afternoon for a homicide...
Woman found dead with ‘apparent signs of trauma’ in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
Why do leaves change color in the fall and when will it happen in your area?
2 people killed in crash, completely shutting down part of road in southeast Charlotte
2 people killed in crash, completely shutting down part of road in southeast Charlotte