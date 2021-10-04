NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail

Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding possible Brian Laundrie sightings on the Appalachian Trail.
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WVLT) - Multiple calls came in to the Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office regarding possible sightings of Brian Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail, according to Haywood County Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes.

“We have received a number of calls regarding the sighting of Brian Laundrie over the past several days, each one being investigated thoroughly and areas of concern searched, but all to no avail,” said Haynes. “We will continue to respond and fully investigate all calls for service related to the nationwide search for Mr. Laundrie within our jurisdiction.”

Laundrie was the boyfriend of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, after her parents couldn’t reach her during her trip with Laundrie.

Her body was discovered on Sept. 19, in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge
S.C. school district warns after elementary student follows through with ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge
Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger grabs a brew at a Charlotte dive bar, no one notices
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son as search continues for 'armed and dangerous' Clayton...
N.C. woman wanted for murder arrested in Georgia, abducted child found safe

Latest News

FILE - Jordan's King Abdullah II speaks during a media conference prior to a meeting with NATO...
Leaked records open a ‘Pandora’ box of financial secrets
Officials looking for answers 5 years after girl found in suitcase in Texas with Arizona ties
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, a sculpture of George Floyd, one of three...
George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again