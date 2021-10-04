NC DHHS Flu
Autism Speaks Walk 2021: Sign up now to help support this year’s event

The Autism Speaks Walk is the largest autism-related fundraiser of the year in the Carolinas.
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Back for another year, WBTV is proud to be a part of the annual Autism Speaks Walk. This year, the walk is happening at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Context: This walk is the largest autism-related fundraiser of the year in the Carolinas. Money raised supports the efforts of Autism Speaks to raise awareness and acceptance of those with autism as well as funding research and advocacy efforts.

Autism is a spectrum disorder which means no two cases are exactly alike. Some diagnosed will need a lifetime of support while others will grow up to lead productive lives. Autism can be diagnosed in children as young as 18 months and research has shown early intervention can make a difference later in life.

You can help Autism Speaks meet its walk goal of $160,000! Here’s how you can donate online.

WBTV has been a part of this event for over a decade and is looking forward to another great walk!

What? Autism Speaks Walk

When and where? Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

How can I participate? Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. on-site, but you can also register online ahead of the event.

