55th annual Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddler’s Convention set for Saturday

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - The 55th annual Fiddler’s Convention is coming up this Saturday in Granite Quarry at East Rowan High School. The event is sponsored by the Granite Quarry Civitan Club.

Competition for the event includes the categories of Bluegrass Band, Bluegrass Gospel Band, and individual categories. The event begins at 11am with food available. Musicians can come early to eat lunch and jam before the competition begins.

The registration begins at 4:00 p.m., competition for youth categories begins at 4:30 p.m. No registrations will be accepted after 6:00 p.m.

This year there will be $2400 in cash and prizes available, along with trophies and ribbons.

The 2020 Civitan Honoree is Murph, Jr., with a special performance by the Gospel Plowboys at 6:30 p.m. Steve and Penny Kilby are the 2021 Civitan Honorees with a special performance at 8:00 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, children under 12 are free with a paid adult.

Food will be available, including chopped BBQ plates, hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts.

For more information, call 704-633-2995, or 704-267-9439.

