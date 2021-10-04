16-year-old student charged for bringing loaded gun to Forest Hills HS

MARSHVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old student has been charged for bringing a loaded gun to Forest Hills High School on Monday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office says.

A Union County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer intercepted the firearm after noticing two male students showing suspicious behaviors near the football stadium around 8:30 a.m.

The deputy suspected the students were in possession of illegal narcotics due to indicators in the area. When they were confronted, the deputy discovered one of the males was in possession of a small amount of a controlled substance.

After a search of the student’s book bag, a loaded 9mm pistol was seized. There is no evidence that the student brandished the firearm or threatened anyone before it was found.

“I am thankful that our deputy and school staff were able to respond and secure this weapon before anyone could be harmed,” Sherif Cathey said. “Firearms need to be secured in a way that children and teenagers cannot gain access to them without adult supervision”.

The charges will be pursued via a juvenile petition and the identity of the offender was not released due to age.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone with further information should contact the UCSO.

