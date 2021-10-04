NC DHHS Flu
14th annual Jimmie Johnson Foundation Golf Tournament at Quail Hollow Club happening Monday

To date, the Jimmie Johnson Foundation has awarded over $12.4 million through this program.
To date, the Jimmie Johnson Foundation has awarded over $12.4 million through this program.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, Seven-time NASCAR Cup Champion Jimmie Johnson and his Jimmie Johnson Foundation (JJF) will be hosting their 14th Annual Jimmie Johnson Foundation Golf Tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. 

This tournament is their key event to raise funds for their Champions Grant program, a grant program that supports K-12 public schools in the following areas: science & technology, language & literacy, health & wellness, school improvement & infrastructure, and the arts.

  • Champions Grants range from $20,000 to $100,000 and are distributed across the country. The 2021 recipients will be announced later this year.
  • To date, the Jimmie Johnson Foundation has awarded over $12.4 million through this program.
  • For the first time ever, JJF has invited student athletes from local college and high school golf teams to play the prestigious Quail Hollow alongside Jimmie Johnson.

JJF will host 140+ golfers at Quail Hollow Golf Club to raise funds for their Champions Grant programs that supports the needs of K-12 public schools.

