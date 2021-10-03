Warm end to the weekend with rain chances to start off the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few spotty rain showers are possible on Sunday with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 80s around Charlotte to lower 70s in the mountains. Scattered rain develops Sunday night into Monday, and lingers for the workweek with cooler temperatures.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Sunday: Spotty rain, with the lower 80s around Charlotte, to lower 70s around Boone.

Scattered rain develops Sunday evening through the workweek.

Around 80 for Monday with mid to upper 70s for the remainder of the week.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast (WBTV)

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures develop tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s for Charlotte and the Piedmont. The mountains will have lower temperatures cooling into the lower 50s by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday will be another warm day with increasing clouds during the day and the chance for a few rain showers, mainly confined to the foothills and mountains. Mountain communities will have Sunday afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s.

A First Alert has been issued Monday through Thursday with daily chances for scattered rain and a few storms. Average temperatures will range from 75 to 80 degrees for the workweek.

There is uncertainty about how next weekend will look, yet right now temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 70s, with a few isolated rain showers.

Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Central Atlantic, posing no direct impacts to the United States. Hurricane Sam has winds of 125mph and is expected to diminish in strength this week, as it moves into the Northern Atlantic Ocean.

Victor has been downgraded to a tropical depression and should dissipate over the Central Atlantic in the week ahead.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.