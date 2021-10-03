NC DHHS Flu
Tropical Update: Tracking Hurricane Sam and Tropical Depression Victor

Sam currently has winds of 125 mph, with a movement to the northeast at 17 mph.
By Jason Myers
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Sam is weakening, yet growing in size as it moves across the Atlantic, headed toward the cooler waters of the Northern Atlantic by later next week.

Sam poses no threat to land, yet is creating large swells for the U.S. and Canadian coast, and will eventually bring a rough surf to Greenland and Iceland.

By Wednesday, Sam is forecasted to weaken into a tropical storm.

Tropical Depression Victor continues to weaken in the Central Atlantic, and is forecasted to dissipate by midweek this week.

Victor has winds of 35 mph, and is moving to the northwest at 14 mph.

We will continue to keep a close watch for any more tropical activity. The Atlantic Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

